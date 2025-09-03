Mike Trout scratched from Angels' lineup with skin infection on left arm

Montgomery said Trout will be re-evaluated Wednesday. The three-time AL MVP is day-to-day.

Trout was originally penciled in as the designated hitter but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before first pitch. Jo Adell was switched from right field to DH, and Chris Taylor was inserted in right field.

Adell had three hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the Angels a 2-1 lead. Taylor went 2 for 3 with a walk and scored twice.

Trout is batting .231 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. He's two homers shy of 400 for his career, and his 1,008 RBIs rank third in franchise history behind Tim Salmon (1,016) and Garrett Anderson (1,292).

