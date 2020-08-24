Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Milwaukee has now won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.

The top-seeded Bucks led by three entering the fourth quarter before Middleton came alive. He scored 11 points during an 18-2 run on three 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper off an inbouds play to help the Bucks build a 102-83 lead as the Magic went cold from outside.

Antetokounmpo finished the game 14 of 21 from the field, but did most of his damage inside the paint where he was 12 of 14.

TIP INS

Bucks: Made 17 3-pointers on 41 attempts.

Magic: Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) have not played yet in the series. Their status for Game 5 is unclear.

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) drives past Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) and Markelle Fultz (20) fight for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe (6) and Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic passes over Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier (10) drives to the basket around Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Korver (26) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis