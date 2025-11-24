Michigan veterinarian who refused to return ailing dog to homeless man to spend 10 days in jail

A year ago, Hergenreder was in Grand Rapids for a professional conference when she saw the 16-year-old dog tied to a truck near a coffee shop. She said she took him to her clinic, two hours away, cleared up a severe urinary tract infection and removed a rotten tooth.

Prosecutors charged Hergenreder after she refused to bring the dog back to Chris Hamilton, a Grand Rapids man who lacked a permanent home at the time. She cited her ethical duties as a veterinarian and noted that the dog wasn’t licensed. A jury, however, convicted her at a two-day trial.

Hergenreder told the judge that she saw a "dog in distress.” But she also acknowledged that she “failed to see the whole picture.”

“I failed to honor the bond between Vinnie and Mr. Hamilton. I failed to recognize the heartbreak that would follow,” the Millington, Michigan, veterinarian said before being sentenced. “I failed to stop, think, and ask questions.”

Vinnie — or Biggby, as Hergenreder called him — was euthanized in July because of health problems in old age.

“We're disappointed in Dr. Hergenreder being sentenced to jail, but we take solace in the fact that Biggby/Vinnie spent his last few months in a warm, safe, loving, caring environment,” defense attorney Miles Greengard said.