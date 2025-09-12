Michael Kors' style and wearability attract starry crowd at his New York Fashion Week show

The front row was buzzing as stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde, Leslie Bibb, Ariana DeBose and Suki Waterhouse chatted before the show.

Kors called the collection “earthly elegance” and says he was inspired by recent trips to tropical destinations where they know how to deal with the weather.

“How do you take those lessons, whether it’s, you know, pareos and sarongs from Bali and Polynesia, how do you bring those to Manhattan?” Kors mused to The Associated Press backstage before the show. “How do you take all these wonderful soft draped trousers you would find in Morocco and how do you make that urban and make that work in a city?”

What's in Kors' Spring/Summer 2026 fashion line

All the clothes had a loose feel, starting with oversized button-down silk blouses paired with loose cargo, or wool crepe draped culotte pants. White linen matching sets of skirts and pants looked like aspirational yacht-wear. The fabrics were all light and often sheer, lending to the comfort and wearability.

The dominating colors were Kors’ typical black, white, and brown, but with accents of buttery yellow and pink. “There’s a lot of beautiful earth tones, so gorgeous shades of brown and branch colors, and olive and all of these colors that you would find in nature,” Kors said. “But then highlighted all of that with beautiful sunset shades of pink that you find in the desert, beautiful yellows that you would find in a gorgeous sunrise.”

Suiting is a must for Kors core, and several looks included oversized blazers in wool gaberdine or linen. Some had a softened look with no lapels — some even sleeveless — but others were more classic with a bikini top underneath for a modern touch.

Shoes were flat sandals or open-toed chunky heels, blending comfort and style. Kors also loves a coat and a brass leather trench with matching metallic purse was a standout moment.

Even the eveningwear had an easy feel, as tank dresses made of hand-embroidered paillettes with sheer bottoms continued the flowy vibe. Paillette covered pants were covered in sheer draped jersey, which could be dressed up or down.

Accessories featured extra-long leather tassels dripping off earrings and handbags, and exaggerated leather belts cinching the models’ waists but dangled down.

What the stars say about Kors' latest fashion line

Actor Olivia Munn said everything in the collection looked “comfortable and chic.

“What I really love is thin fabrics. I feel that thin fabric just hangs on your body so much nicer, and it just feels light and airy and really feminine,” Munn said after the show.

Actor and recording artist Audra McDonald said she wanted to figure out how to get three of the pieces she saw immediately. “I had Judith Light, and I had Laura Carmichael on the other side of me and we were picking outfits for each other. I like this one, you get that one, you get that one!” she recounted.

Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini called the show beautiful and wearable and said she can’t wait to “get her paws” on some of it.

“I loved the silhouettes — it felt very loose and lived in and natural, especially with the color palette. I did love the pop of pink and obviously a little bit of glitter here never hurt anyone,” she said with a smile.