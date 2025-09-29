Micah Parsons' hyped return to Dallas ends with Cowboys and Packers in 40-40 tie

Brandon Aubrey and Brandon McManus traded short field goals in overtime, and Micah Parsons’ highly anticipated return to Dallas ended with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is stopped as he carries the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, rear, in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Sports
By SCHUYLER DIXON – AP Pro Football Writer
31 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey and Brandon McManus traded short field goals in overtime, and Micah Parsons' highly anticipated return to Dallas ended with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie Sunday night.

Dak Prescott and Jordan Love had three touchdown passes apiece in regulation, which included seven consecutive lead-changing TDs before McManus’ tying 53-yard field goal as time expired.

McManus kicked a 34-yarder as the clock hit 0:00 in overtime, just after Love's pass into the back of the end zone fell incomplete with just a second remaining.

What started as the hyped return of one of the game’s elite pass rushers exactly a month after the Cowboys (1-2-1) traded Parsons to the Packers (2-1-1) ended up as the second dramatic duel of quarterbacks in as many home games for Dallas.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime two weeks earlier when Russell Wilson was starting for New York.

The second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, behind the Raiders' 43-43 draw with the Boston Patriots in the AFL in 1964, was the first for Dallas since 1969. The Packers last tied in 2018.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

