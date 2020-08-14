Mets scratch Jacob deGrom because of neck tightness

DeGrom says he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn't plan to go on the injury list. The right-hander felt soreness playing catch after his last start. He threw from the mound Thursday and thought he could still pitch the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia but will skip the outing as a precaution.

DeGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.