Meadows, Rays split with Yankees in 7-inning doubleheader

DJ LeMahieu got the Yankees within 5-3 on a two-run, two-out single in the seventh off Beeks. Nick Anderson relieved and retired Judge on the long fly for his second save.

Pete Fairbanks (2-1) pitched the fourth to get the win.

Meadows’ hit off Luis Avilan put Tampa Bay up 3-1 in the fourth inning. Avilan replaced spot starter Michael King (0-1), who allowed three runs on one hit and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Plate umpire Vic Carapazza warned the Yankees dugout during the top of the fifth in the nightcap about too much chirping and, after the half-inning ended, ejected hitting coach Marcus Thames. New York manager Aaron Boone ran out of the dugout to argue and was also thrown out by Carapazza.

Cole was in control going into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.

Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. The right-hander stared in disbelief and went into a squat as Martinez’s drive left the ballpark.

“Obviously pitch count got up there,” Cole said. “I wasn’t able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. They just ran the count.”

Soon after Boone took a slow walk to mound to replace Cole with Chad Green (2-0), who got the win after allowing one run over 1 1/3 innings.

“He was really good,” Boone said of Cole. “Credit to them, they made him work. A couple mistakes there at the end cost him.”

Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.

Cole struck out 10, walked one and gave up six hits. His only loss since May 2019 came in Game 1 of the World Series last October, pitching for Houston against Washington.

Judge hit his eighth home run of the season for the Yankees in Game 1 . Ford also connected and Gio Urshela had three RBIs.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, five hits, three walks and struck out five during a 71-pitch outing.

“It obviously didn’t go as planned. I left too many good pitches over the plate and didn’t get ahead of anybody,” Glasnow said.

MILESTONE

OF Brett Gardner played in his 1,510th game with the Yankees in Game 1 to move past Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of 17th place on the teams’ all-time list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: C Kyle Higashioka was put on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain and will have an MRI Monday.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (0-1) and Tampa Bay RHP Charlie Morton (1-1) are the scheduled starters in the series finale on Sunday.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Martinez during the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows follows through on a two-run single off New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Avilan during the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. RaysTampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames and Kevin Kiermaier scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza during the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees were upset when Rays relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw an inside pitch to DJ LeMahieu. Boone was eventually ejected. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman scores ahead of the throw to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Michael Perez (7) on a sacrifice fly by Gio Urshela off Rays relief pitcher Oliver Drake during the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Makeing the call is home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, of South Korea, connects for an RBI double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Mike Zunino scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara