McTominay goal gives Napoli win over Cagliari and second place in Serie A

The Scotland international tapped in a loose ball after a cross from the right fell at his feet, and the lead was never challenged by a side that did not have a shot on target in the entire match.

It was the fourth win in a row for Antonio Conte’s men.

The win lifted Napoli two points above third-placed AC Milan, which plays Torino on Saturday. League leader Inter Milan is at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Cagliari’s winless league run was extended to seven games dating to the end of January. It remained in 15th place, but with only eight rounds remaining it could easily be dragged into the relegation battle. It was six points above the drop zone with the five teams below it all having a game in hand.

In another piece of good news for Conte, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne played 90 minutes for the first time since injuring a hamstring last October.

Udinese beats Genoa

Later Friday, Udinese scored twice in the second half to beat Genoa 2-0.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp after 66 minutes and Keinan Davis deep into stoppage time secured all three points for the visitor, although it was lucky to see the referee change a penalty award for Genoa early in the second half after a video review.

The win was Udinese’s first away from home since beating bottom club Verona in January and lifted it one place into 10th. It has one more point than Sassuolo and one less than Lazio.

Genoa was six points behind in 13th place.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer