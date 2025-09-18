Breaking: Local schools celebrate, re-focus in wake of mixed state report card scores

McLaughlin-Levrone cracks 48 seconds in historically fast 400 at the worlds

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has become the first woman in nearly 40 years to crack 48 seconds in the 400 meters
United States' Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, reacts after winning in the women's 400 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, reacts after winning in the women's 400 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports
By EDDIE PELLS – AP National Writer
4 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone became the first woman in nearly 40 years to crack 48 seconds in the 400 meters Thursday, finishing in 47.78 in an historically fast one-lap race at the world championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone had company. Second-place finisher Marileidy Paulino clocked 47.98 on the rain-slickened track in Tokyo.

They were the second and third-fastest times in history, behind only the 47.60 run by East Germany's Marita Koch in 1985 — one of the last remaining vestiges of an Eastern Bloc doping system that was exposed decades after it ended.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

In Other News
1
Miracle Walkers changing lives with 21-mile journey for Hope
2
County property tax delinquency rate low despite huge hikes
3
Local schools celebrate, re-focus in wake of mixed state report card...
4
Middletown cyberattack: Some staff emails back up, city spends $295K on...
5
Calling all cartoonists, artists for Lane Libraries comic strip contest