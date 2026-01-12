Maye throws late TD pass and Patriots' defense roughs up Herbert, Chargers in 16-3 playoff win

In his first career playoff game, Maye completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards and ran for a team-high 66 yards. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, but the Chargers couldn't capitalize on those turnovers.

New England held the Chargers to 207 yards of offense and sacked Herbert six times, with one of those resulting in a lost fumble that set up the Patriots' TD.

This is the second straight season the Chargers have lost in the wild-card round. Herbert finished 19 of 31 for 159 yards and was his team's leading rusher with 57 yards as he fell to 0-3 in the playoffs.

