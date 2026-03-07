Max Verstappen gets X-rays on hands after crash at Australian GP qualifying

“All good. I just had to get some X-rays done to see if my hands were OK, but nothing was broken,” Verstappen told Sky Sports.

Australia was the Dutchman’s eighth Q1 exit since he joined the pinnacle of motorsport in 2015 with then-Toro Rosso.

The 28-year-old Verstappen triggered the red flag after he lost control of his Red Bull in braking for turn one and skidded across the gravel trap and into the barriers.

“To lose the car like that on the braking, I’ve never experienced that in my life,” he said. “I hit the pedal and suddenly the whole rear axle just completely locked up, so definitely a bit weird."

