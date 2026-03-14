Max Dowman, 16, becomes youngest Premier League scorer with remarkable goal for Arsenal

An English soccer prodigy, Dowman — at 16 years, 73 days — was playing just his third Premier League match after two previous substitute appearances at the start of the season.

He broke the record of former Everton player James Vaughan, who was 16 years, 270 days when he scored against Crystal Palace in 2005.

In November, Dowman became the youngest player in Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days when he entered as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague.

Dowman is still in school. He was 14 when he was asked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to train with the senior team in December last year and he starred on the club’s preseason tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle.

To abide by Premier League regulations for players under 18, Dowman has to change into his Arsenal kit for training sessions and matches in a separate locker room than his senior teammates.

List of Premier League's youngest scorers

1. Max Dowman: 16 years, 73 days (for Arsenal against Everton on 2026)

2. James Vaughan: 16 years, 270 days (for Everton against Crystal Palace in 2005)

3. James Milner: 16 years, 356 days (for Leeds against Sunderland in 2002)

4. Wayne Rooney: 16 years, 360 days (for Everton against Arsenal in 2002)

5. Rio Ngumoha: 16 years, 361 days (for Liverpool against Newcastle in 2025)

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer