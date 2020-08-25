Mavs' Porzingis sitting again vs. Clippers with knee injury

It will be the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian is sidelined. He was ruled out a few hours before the game Tuesday night after being a late scratch for Game 4.

It's not the same knee Porzingis had surgically repaired after an injury in what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in early 2018. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Dallas acquired him in a trade last year.