Massive gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people and injures 70 others

Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned 18 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.

“This is a horrible accident,” the mayor said at the site of the explosion.

Images circulated online by authorities showed a mass of flames coming from a truck, while other videos on social media show dozens of people screaming and running from the explosion. The videos show two men whose entire bodies appeared to have suffered burns, with tattered clothing melded onto skin, as emergency vehicles sped by.

Lists of those injured showed some had up to 100% of their skin burned off.

Cesar Cravioto, the government secretary of Mexico City, said the fire was "completely under control.”

The gas tanker laying on its side had the logo of the energy business Silza on its side, but in a call with The Associated Press a company official who did not want to be identified denied it was their vehicle, saying they only operate in northern Mexico. The company did not immediately respond to an email requesting more details.

Brugada arrived to the scene of the explosion shortly after to accompany emergency teams, including firefighters and medics. Firefighters were pouring water on the flames billowing from the gas tanker.

The explosion occurred on one of the most important roadways flowing out of the capital on the way to the city of Puebla. The roadway was reopened by evening.