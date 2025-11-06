Massive fire heavily damages home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Breaking: Dayton airport not on list for reduced flights considered by FAA; Cincinnati listed

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra yells to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

By TIM REYNOLDS – AP Basketball Writer
Updated 13 minutes ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was heavily damaged Thursday morning by a massive fire, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries and Spoelstra was not home when the fire started.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.

Spoelstra arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed, with several fire crews working to try to contain the blaze. Smoke was still seen rising over parts of the property more than three hours after the first fire trucks arrived, but officials declared the blaze as contained around that time.

Fire officials said more than 20 units responded to the fire, fighting it both on the ground and in the air. The fire was contained to the property owned by Spoelstra and no nearby homes were damaged, county officials said.

Property records show Spoelstra bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in December 2023.

