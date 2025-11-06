Massive fire heavily damages home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was heavily damaged Thursday morning by a massive fire, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries and Spoelstra was not home when the fire started.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.