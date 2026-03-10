Massive fire breaks out aboard scrap metal barge on Delaware Bay

Ship traffic also was not impacted by the fire that was still burning several hours later, he said. The barge appeared to be standing still as boats on both sides of it fired water cannons into the piles of burning metal. Smoke billowed from several fires aboard the boat, and its location was shifting to the New Jersey side of the bay.

West said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

In a statement, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the barge was being moved to shallower water and that it was on the scene performing air monitoring.