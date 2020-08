Marlins win virus-delayed home opener, beat Braves 8-2

Adam Duvall’s run-scoring double tied it in the fourth before Wright (0-3) was chased after his sixth walk that started the bottom of the inning.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo homer in the Atlanta first. The Braves will be without All-Star center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the series while he recovers from a sore left wrist.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (right wrist contusion) swung off a tee Friday. Manager Brian Snitker said Albies could return next week.

Marlins: RHP Michael Morin was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, with a right elbow injury and recalled LHP Josh D. Smith from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (3-0, 1.59) will start the middle game of the series Saturday. Fried is 0-1 in four career starts against Miami.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (0-1, 8.31) will make his second major league start Saturday. Castano was promoted from the club’s Alternate Training Site Aug. 4 and allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on Sunday.

