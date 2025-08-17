Marlins' Dane Myers gets heckled by fan at Fenway Park. He hits tying homer and fan ejected

“Maybe so,” he said when asked if the fan said something inappropriate. “I don’t really want to get into that. Probably drinking some beers out there, having a good time. It’s a baseball game. I won’t get into necessarily what I heard exactly. It’s part of the game. I think I need to be a pro and probably handle it just a little bit better.”

Myers said he yelled back at the fan in the ninth before security workers intervened. After the fan was removed, Miami wrapped up its 5-3 victory.

“I basically said: ‘Would you be saying this if you were on the field right in my face?’” Myers said. “That was basically the one guy that kind of got the whole section going.”

Myers credited security workers with handling the situation.

“Yeah, they probably had that happen before. They kind of were on it right away,” he said. “Kudos for them kind of stepping in. I wouldn’t ever go into the stands or do anything like that. Just kind of letting them know I’m a person, too. I’m a human, too, so I want some respect as well.”

When asked if the Red Sox approached him and asked what was said — with the possibility of banning the fan for a longer period — he said he wasn't sure if he'd provide details.

“It’s hard to tell. Like I said, they’re fans. They have the right to cheer and to jeer as well. I won’t necessarily ... get into what was exactly said,” Myers said.

In the fourth inning, Myers went back on Wilyer Abreu’s two-run homer and turned like he was going to make an over-the-shoulder grab, but when he crashed into the wall, the ball popped out of his glove and over the fence.

“I don’t know if that ball’s getting over or not, but to kind of have it in my glove then go over and cost two runs kind of hurt,” he said. “I got the chance to make up for it and glad I was able to.”

