Man United comes back to beat Crystal Palace as Zirkzee stunner ends goal drought

Mason Mount struck the winner nine minutes later as United ended Palace's 12-game unbeaten home run in the league.

Zirkzee produced a moment of individual brilliance to fire United back into the game when collecting the ball in the box, spinning and scoring from a tight angle. It was only his eighth goal in all for United since joining from Bologna last year and his first this season.

He was in United's starting XI following injuries to forwards Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha and delivered one of his best moments in his time at the club.

Mount scored the decisive goal following a free kick — firing low from the edge of the area after a layoff from Bruno Fernandes.

Mateta had given Palace the lead with a twice-taken penalty in the 36th. The France international was adjudged to have double-kicked his original spot kick and was directed to retake as per the rule clarification that came in after Julian Alvarez's accidental double touch in a shootout against Real Madrid last season helped to eliminate Atletico Madrid from the Champions League.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer