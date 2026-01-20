Man City stunned by tiny Bodø/Glimt in huge Champions League upset and Arsenal into round of 16

Manchester City has lost 3-1 at tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt in one of the most humiliating upsets in Champions League history, while defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was also on the end of an unexpected defeat at Sporting Lisbon
Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after letting in a goal during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP)

Sports
By STEVE DOUGLAS – AP Sports Writer
Updated 18 minutes ago
Manchester City lost 3-1 at tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt in one of the most humiliating upsets in Champions League history on Tuesday, while defending champion Paris Saint-Germain also was on the end of an unexpected defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Vinícius Júnior turned jeers from his own fans to cheers by scoring for Real Madrid in a 6-1 win over Monaco and Arsenal became the first team to secure direct qualification for the round of 16 after a 3-1 victory at Inter Milan, maintaining its 100% record in the league stage after seven rounds.

Pep Guardiola's squad of City superstars was humbled inside an 8,000-capacity stadium in Bodø, a Norwegian fishing town north of the Arctic Circle whose soccer team is playing in the Champions League for the first time this season.

City fell 3-0 behind at one point and had 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri sent off in the second half.

“Everything is going wrong,” said Guardiola, whose team was coming off an abject derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Colombia international Luis Suarez's 90th-minute goal earned Sporting a 2-1 win over PSG, which — like City — now has work to do in next week's final round to qualify automatically to the last 16 and avoid needing to go through the two-legged playoffs for the second straight season.

PSG dropped to fifth and City to seventh — and are likely to slip lower after Wednesday's games.

