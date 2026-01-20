Man City stunned by tiny Bodø/Glimt in huge Champions League upset and Arsenal into round of 16

Pep Guardiola's squad of City superstars was humbled inside an 8,000-capacity stadium in Bodø, a Norwegian fishing town north of the Arctic Circle whose soccer team is playing in the Champions League for the first time this season.

City fell 3-0 behind at one point and had 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri sent off in the second half.

“Everything is going wrong,” said Guardiola, whose team was coming off an abject derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Colombia international Luis Suarez's 90th-minute goal earned Sporting a 2-1 win over PSG, which — like City — now has work to do in next week's final round to qualify automatically to the last 16 and avoid needing to go through the two-legged playoffs for the second straight season.

PSG dropped to fifth and City to seventh — and are likely to slip lower after Wednesday's games.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer