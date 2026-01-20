Man City stunned by tiny Bodø/Glimt in huge Champions League upset and Arsenal into round of 16

Pep Guardiola's squad of City superstars was humbled inside an 8,000-capacity stadium in Bodø, a Norwegian fishing town north of the Arctic Circle whose soccer team is playing in the Champions League for the first time this season.

City fell 3-0 behind at one point and had 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri sent off in the second half.

“In the end, it’s embarrassing,” said City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, whose team was coming off an abject derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

After Kasper Høgh's first-half double for Bodø/Glimt, Jens Petter Hauge curled into the top corner in the 58th to make it 3-0. City replied through Rayan Cherki but hopes of a comeback were damaged soon after by Rodri collecting two yellow cards in quick succession.

City didn’t look like a team that has had $500 million spent on players over the last 12 months, with its flimsy, injury-hit defense constantly pierced on the counterattack. The hosts had two would-be goals disallowed for narrow offside decisions and also hit the crossbar.

Add this upset to the most unlikely results down the years in the Champions League. They include Moldovan club Sheriff beating Real Madrid 2-1 in 2021, Rubin Kazan winning 2-1 at Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2009, and Swiss underdog Basel beating Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United by the same score in 2011.

PSG struggling

Colombia international Luis Suarez's 90th-minute goal earned Sporting a 2-1 win over PSG, which — like City — now has work to do in next week's final round to qualify automatically to the last 16 by finishing in the top eight and avoid needing to go through the two-legged playoffs for a second straight season.

That was Suarez's second goal of the game. He put Sporting ahead before an equalizer by substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG, which became European champion for the first time last season, dropped to fifth and City to seventh — and they are likely to slip lower after Wednesday's games.

Arbeloa's debut

Alvaro Arbeloa, Madrid's new coach, was taking charge of a Champions League game for the first time and it was again an unusual atmosphere at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Part of the crowd jeered Vinícius nearly every time he touched the ball, like during Saturday's win over Levante in the Spanish league. The Brazil forward has been having an underwhelming season and some fans view him as one of the reasons why coach Xabi Alonso was replaced last week.

However, the home fans were applauding Vinícius after his solo goal that made it 5-0 in the 63rd minute. Kylian Mbappé, with a double against his first club, and 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono had already scored for Madrid and Jude Bellingham grabbed its sixth goal.

Madrid, the record 15-time champion, climbed to second place.

Arsenal advances

Arsenal is now on its longest-ever winning streak in the Champions League and is guaranteed a top-two finish.

Gabriel Jesus scored the first two goals for the Premier League leaders and the man he started ahead of — Viktor Gyokeres — came off the bench to net the third.

Petar Sucic had made it 1-1 with a goal for Inter, the heavily beaten finalist last season which has lost three straight games in the competition for the first time.

Inter slipped to ninth place.

Respite for Frank

Eleven teams in the Champions League have changed coaches already this season and Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was being tipped as the next to go heading into a home match against Borussia Dortmund.

However, Spurs won 2-0 against the 2024 runner-up, which had midfielder Daniel Svensson sent off in the first half, to give Frank some respite and move into fourth place.

The Dane has been jeered by Tottenham’s own fans in recent games.

Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke scored Tottenham’s goals.

Napoli in danger

The Italian champions are in danger of elimination.

Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man FC Copenhagen and dropped to 23rd place before Wednesday’s games. Those finishing 25th or lower in the 36-team standings won’t even qualify for the playoffs.

Copenhagen had captain Thomas Delaney sent off after a VAR check in the 35th and went behind to Scott McTominay’s goal four minutes later. Jordan Larsson equalized.

Winless teams

It’s turning into a miserable debut in the Champions League for Kairat Almaty, which lost 4-1 to Club Brugge to stay in last place in the 36-team standings and is one of three teams without a win so far.

Another is Villarreal, which conceded in the 89th to lose 2-1 to Ajax.

