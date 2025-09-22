Man charged in New Hampshire country club shooting makes first court appearance

Hunter Nadeau, 23, of Nashua, was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood and charged with one-count of second-degree murder. Nadeau, a former employee of the club, appeared by video from jail wearing a green smock Monday and spoke only to answer a judge's questions.

Nadeau waived his arraignment, did not enter a plea and was scheduled for a probable cause hearing in early October. The judge said Nadeau had been able to consult with an attorney before an appearance.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley told reporters after the hearing that authorities were still investigating possible motives but they do not believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

The gunfire killed Robert DeCesare Jr., 59, whose wife described seeing the shooter walk into the room appearing to target a restaurant employee. Charlene DeCesare and her daughter were closest to him when her husband was shot, she said in an email.

“My husband got caught in the fire trying to protect us,” she said.

Nadeau made a number of statements during the shooting and appeared to be attempting to cause chaos in the moment, said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, who cited “selfless acts of courage by the patrons in the restaurant who put aside care for their own safety and worked to intervene and stop the shooter.”

Michael Homewood, a DJ working at a wedding taking place at the club, said someone struck Nadeau with a chair in an attempt to subdue him.

“He hit him over the head with a chair, and he probably saved a bunch of lives just doing that,” Homewood told WCVB-TV.

Rob Parsons, the country club's owner, said he was heartbroken over the shooting.

“To the DeCesare family, there are no words to express the pain and sorrow you — and our community — are feeling over Robert’s murder. He is a hero,” he said in a statement. “To our very own employee and our guest who were shot and are recovering, and to the countless others impacted, we’re here for you and your families. Always.”

Parsons said Monday he has lived in the golf course community for more than 20 years and has been comforted by the outpouring of support, including more than 3,000 messages. He called DeCesare’s widow “a remarkable woman,” a neighbor, and a friend, and he read a statement from her in which she said she isn’t going anywhere.

DeCesare also lived in the Sky Meadow community with his family.

“Everyone needs to know I am not leaving Sky Meadow, and I’m not leaving this community. This is my solace,” the statement said. “This is my home.”

Motives of shooter still undetermined

Investigators were working to determine a motive, Formella said. Attempts to reach family members of Nadeau have not been successful. Authorities said there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

Authorities had initially thought there could be two shooters but later said there was only one.

Additional charges against Nadeau were likely to come, prosecutors said Monday.

One of the surviving gunshot victims was an employee and the other was a patron, Formella said. The employee is hospitalized in critical but stable condition while the other victim's status was unknown, prosecutors said Monday.

In addition to the three gunshot victims, others suffered injuries including lacerations, a broken hand and blunt force trauma, Nashua Fire Rescue said Sunday. The agency said it assisted about 100 people from the scene to a nearby firehouse, mostly on foot.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte said in a statement Sunday that the attorney general's office will assist Nashua police with the investigation and that she and her husband were "praying for the victims and their families."

Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.

Victim's widow speaks out

DeCesare's widow said in a Sunday email that she was “unbelievably traumatized” and was focusing on caring for the couple's children in the aftermath of the shootings.

“Our lives are forever changed in one moment that would be senseless except for the belief that Rob was trying to protect me and my daughter, and maybe others there too. In our hearts, he’s a hero,” she said.

She said her husband loved golf, poker and pickleball and was loved by his family and community. She also asked that the public “beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why” and said it was “only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job.”

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, described a chaotic scene that unfolded near his nephew’s wedding. He said he heard the gunman yell “Free Palestine," but Formella said there is no evidence the shooting was a “hate-based act.”

“Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off,” Bartelson said. “We heard about six shots and everybody ducked for cover and next thing you know, we’re rushed into safe spots."

Sophie Flabouris told WCVB-TV wedding guests had just gathered around the dance floor when she heard multiple gunshots and someone yell “Gun!”

“Chaos, screaming and then running,” she said.

Emily Ernst said she saw a gunman in all black.

“He had a mask on. We just saw him raise the gun and then we ran,” Ernst said. “I ran through the kitchen for my life.”

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine. Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press writer Michael Casey in Nashua, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.