Malawians vote for president with their southern African nation gripped by economic turmoil

There are 16 other candidates standing for president in the one-day election, including 85-year-old former president Peter Mutharika, whose victory in a 2019 vote as the incumbent was nullified by a court because of widespread irregularities.

He is viewed as Chakwera’s strongest challenger in this vote.

Another former president, Joyce Banda, also is running for the top position, but analysts see the election as a race between Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party and Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party.

“The cost of living is high, and with that many problems have increased,” said Patrick Holeya, a 48-year-old father of six from Thyolo.

Holeya said he cast a vote for Mutharika in the former president’s home district.

“I hope my vote will lead to caring leadership. For too long politicians have snubbed us, but today we are the kingmakers,” he said.

The last elections were chaotic

These are the first national elections since the chaos of 2019, which led to a court ruling months later that the presidential election needed to be redone in 2020. Chakwera, a former theology instructor and preacher, won the second election after Mutharika’s victory was ruled to be fraudulent.

It marked only the second time in Africa that a presidential election result was canceled and redone and the first time an incumbent was removed in a redo election.

While Chakwera’s 2020 election was greeted with an outpouring of public support, the national mood has changed after five hard years.

Inflation has surged from around 8% to 27% and there are critical shortages of fuel and sugar. Long lines at gas stations have become part of daily life, while stark price increases have meant everyday food items like the staple corn have become unaffordable for many.

Cyclone Freddy in 2023 and an El Niño-inspired drought in 2024 destroyed crops, worsening food insecurity and hardship in a country where more than 80% of the population of 21 million live in rural areas and rely on agriculture.

A military plane crash last year killed Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was seen as a leader in waiting. The fatal accident produced a rare moment when Malawi hit global headlines.

A runoff is likely

Malawians waited patiently in queues in the capital, Lilongwe, and the country's commercial hub, Blantyre, as polls opened soon after 6 a.m. By law the results must be announced within seven days of the election, while a possible runoff must occur within 30 days of the results announcement.

Chakwera voted at an elementary school in Lilongwe alongside his wife but didn't make any remarks. During the campaign he acknowledged the cost-of-living problems but said he had plans to resolve them, claiming other candidates were making “empty promises.”

The election is likely to go to a runoff after the failed 2019 voted prompted a change in Malawian electoral law. The format implemented after 2020 requires the winner to receive more than 50% of the vote. Because no candidate is expected to get more than 50% in the first round, a runoff and another vote pitting Chakwera against Mutharika is expected.

Mutharika has a long history in Malawian politics, having served in the Cabinet under his older brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, who was president from 2004 to 2012. Peter Mutharika then served as president from 2014 to 2020. He is taking another shot at the presidency despite a court finding evidence of fraud in his win six years ago, including the use of correctional fluid to change vote tally sheets.

Voter registration way down

Around 7.2 million people have registered to vote, just 65% of those who are eligible and down from 80% in 2019. The Malawi Electoral Commission is under close scrutiny to ensure a free and fair election after 2019.

Malawi is a former British protectorate that won independence in 1964. It was ruled for 30 years by the autocratic Hastings Banda until 1994 but has developed a relatively peaceful multiparty democracy over the last two decades.

