Maine governor questions ‘secret arrests,' sheriff says ICE targeted one of his recruits

Mills said that President Donald Trump’s office hasn't returned her calls regarding the operation launched this week, dubbed “Catch of the Day” by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Federal officials have said about 50 arrests were made the first day and that roughly 1,400 people are operational targets in the mostly rural state of 1.4 million residents, 4% of whom are foreign-born.

The remarks came as Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce raised concerns about the arrest of one of his corrections officer recruits by immigration agents. Joyce was among more than 100 sheriffs nationwide who met last year with border czar Tom Homan.

Joyce said that the plan outlined at the time — prioritizing the removal of people with serious criminal records — was one he could support. This week’s arrest did not align with that message, he said.

“The book and the movie don’t add up,” he said.

The governor seeks basic information

The enforcement activity has sparked anxiety in Maine’s largest cities, including Portland and Lewiston, which are home to sizable immigrant and refugee populations, particularly from African nations. Community leaders say some families are staying indoors, avoiding work and keeping children home from school for fear of arrest.

Mills said the lack of information has made it difficult to assess the scope or justification for the operation.

“Why Maine? Why now? What were the orders that came from above? Who’s giving the orders? We’ve reached out, we’ve asked questions. We have no answers," she said.

Mills said she would be “shocked” if federal agents could substantiate claims of such a large number of people in Maine with criminal charges against them.

“Mostly we’re hearing reports of people who have not been engaged in criminal activity,” she said.

Mills said school districts have gone “on alert,” particularly in Portland and Lewiston, and that some students have not been attending classes. She also said businesses that rely heavily on immigrant labor have reported disruptions.

“People are being torn from their families and from young children, people who are part of the workforce here in Maine,” Mills said.

Cristian Vaca, an immigrant from Ecuador who lives in Biddeford, said ICE agents repeatedly threatened him during a visit to his home Wednesday. Vaca, 28, is a roofer who lives with his wife and young son.

“I’m here legally. I came here in September 2023,” Vaca said, citing his family’s safety and economic opportunity as reasons for the move.

Speaking to The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator, Vaca said he was sitting on his couch when he noticed agents outside his home taking photos.

Vaca said he has always tried to “do things right and legal” when it comes to his immigration status. He said he has a U.S. Social Security number, a work permit and pays income taxes.

A video Vaca took from inside the house shows an ICE agent speaking to him through his closed front door. Before turning away, the agent says, “We’re going to come back for your whole family, okay?” A child’s voice can be heard in the background.

Federal officials defend their operation

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for updated arrest numbers and information about where detainees are being held.

DHS previously said the operation targets what it described as “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” citing arrests involving convictions for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and child endangerment.

Sheriff questions arrest of a recruit

Joyce said ICE agents arrested one of his corrections officer recruits Wednesday evening in Portland despite the county having verified the man’s U.S. work authorization.

The recruit was hired in February 2024 after undergoing criminal history checks, fingerprinting, reference checks and a polygraph examination, Joyce said. His employment eligibility was verified through a federally required I-9 form indicating he was authorized to work in the United States until 2029.

“He was squeaky clean,” Joyce said. “Every indication we found was that this was an individual trying to do all the right things.”

Joyce said the recruit had previously traveled to Texas for a hearing related to his immigration status, which the sheriff described as an effort to comply with the law. Joyce said ICE later told him the man was in the country illegally, a claim he said he does not understand given his work authorization and lack of criminal history.

Joyce also criticized the manner of the arrest, saying multiple ICE agents were involved and the man’s vehicle was left running on a city street after he was detained.

“That’s bush-league policing,” Joyce said.

A small protest and a call for due process

A small group of demonstrators gathered Thursday afternoon outside an ICE field office in Scarborough. In downtown Portland, resident Dave Cowie held a sign reading “Due Process” in red and blue. He said he was concerned about the scope of immigration enforcement and whether new ICE recruits were getting enough training.

“People are being snatched off the street, taken to undisclosed locations,” Cowie said. “We’re being told we have to prove our citizenship — not everyone walks around with a passport in their pocket.”

Separately, Maine’s top federal prosecutor has urged any demonstrations to remain peaceful and warned that people who interfere with federal agents could face prosecution. Mills said the state respects the law but questioned the need for what she described as a heavy-handed approach.

____

Willingham reported from Boston.