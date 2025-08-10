Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Turkey, felt in Istanbul

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck a northwestern province in Turkey, sending shocks felt in Istanbul
news
21 minutes ago
X

ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred in Turkey's northwestern province of on Sunday evening, sending shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers (125 miles) away in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

Local media reports that at least one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

In Other News
1
Election 2025: Butler County voters to decide dozens of races on Nov. 4
2
Mother of 3 boys after meeting Luke Kennard: ‘He has a big fan club in...
3
Seward Road improvements coming after Labor Day
4
Well-known firefighter lauded for his personality dies
5
West Chester Twp. splash pad closed until further notice