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Lukas prizes honor books on homelessness, the US Census and ancient India

Books on homelessness, the U.S. Census and ancient India are among this year’s winners of prizes handed out by the J
This combination of book cover images show "Seeking Shelter: A Working Mother, Her Children, and a Story of Homelessness in America" by Jeff Hobbs, left, and "The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World" by William Dalrymple. (Scribner via AP, left, and Bloomsbury via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination of book cover images show "Seeking Shelter: A Working Mother, Her Children, and a Story of Homelessness in America" by Jeff Hobbs, left, and "The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World" by William Dalrymple. (Scribner via AP, left, and Bloomsbury via AP)
Arts & Entertainment
By HILLEL ITALIE – AP National Writer
1 hour ago
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NEW YORK (AP) — Books on homelessness, the U.S. Census and ancient India are among this year's winners of prizes handed out by the J. Anthony Lukas Project, named for the late author and investigative journalist.

The winners were announced Tuesday by the project's administrators, the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Jeff Hobbs' “Seeking Shelter: A Working Mother, Her Children, and a Story of Homelessness in America” won the Lukas Book Prize, a $10,000 honor given for exemplifying “literary grace, commitment to serious research and social concern.” The Mark Lynton Prize for history, a $10,000 award for combining “literary grace, commitment to serious research and social concern,” was given to William Dalrymple's “The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World.”

The Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, for which each winner receives $25,000, went to danah boyd, for “Data Are Made, Not Found: A Story of Politics, Power, and the Civil Servants Who Saved the U.S. Census” and Karim Zidan for “In the Shadow of the Cage.”

The Lukas prizes were established in 1998. Previous winners include Robert Caro,Isabel Wilkerson and Jill Lepore.

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