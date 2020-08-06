Lufhansa see revenues drop 80%, no full recovery until 2024

“Especially for long-haul routes there will be no quick recovery,” CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement accompanying the quarterly earnings statement.

Lufthansa said it carried 96% fewer passengers during the April-June quarter and experienced an 80% drop in revenue, to 1.9 billion euros from 9.6 billion euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Most of that revenue came from the company's cargo and maintenance businesses, not from flying passengers.