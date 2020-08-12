Lucille Ball Comedy Festival goes virtual in its 29th year

Other pairings include Cho with host and fellow comedian Judy Gold (10 p.m. EDT Friday); Haddish with comedian Flame Monroe (8 p.m. EDT Aug. 22); political satirist Mark Russell with Lewis Black (8 p.m. EDT Aug. 28).

The 29th annual festival will pay tribute to Carl Reiner, the filmmaker and creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” who died in June. A rare Reiner interview from the center's archives will be shown at 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 30, with humorist Paula Poundstone hosting.

The festival, which last year drew crowds to the center and included John Mulaney as a headliner, is among many annual events forced to improvise by the pandemic.

The live streams will be free on the center's new platform, ComedyCenter.org/Festival, and at Facebook.com/NationalComedyCenter. The programs will then be available on-demand and without charge on the center's platform.

The non-profit center was founded in Ball's hometown, which the “I Love Lucy” star had envisioned as a destination for comedy. It is funded by a mix of federal, state and private support.