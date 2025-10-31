LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly

“We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director,” LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard said. “He had a lot of success at LSU.

"Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential.”

Verge Ausberry, LSU's executive deputy athletic director, will replace Woodward on an interim basis and lead the search for a football coach, the university announced.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football