Lost boy wandering elevated monorail line in Hersheypark is saved by another parkgoer

While park employees were searching for him, the boy entered a secured area leading to the monorail ride. It was closed and “safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform,” according to the park. The boy was in the closed station for about 20 minutes before he wandered onto the tracks.

A video posted to social media shows the boy walking along the tracks as people in the crowd below start waving their arms and yelling directions at him including, “Stop!” and “Keep going!” At that point he covers his ears and begins to walk back the way he came, changes direction again, and then stops. One man climbs onto a nearby building and pulls himself onto the tracks, scooping up the boy to cheers from below.

The rescue took place at about 5:28 p.m., according to the park. The child was unharmed and was safely reunited with his family.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” the release reads.