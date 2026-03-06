London police say 4 men arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on Jewish community

LONDON (AP) — London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community.
In a statement Friday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
The force said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 a.m.
The men are suspected on spying on locations and individuals.
In Other News
1
Harbin Park part of study on inclusive playgrounds
2
Rising waters force evacuations, multiple rescues in Butler County
3
Middletown officer accused of dereliction of duty
4
Mason man pleads guilty, given probation in connection with IED found...
5
Sorg Opera House lobby transforms with help of a lot of volunteers