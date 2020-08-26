Lobster fisher's pro-Trump speech sets off political spat

Swan Island lobster harvester Jason Joyce said he was skeptical of Trump in 2016 and didn't support him then, but has since come around because of the president's trade deals. He referenced last week’s announcement that the European Union agreed to drop its 8% tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years. The EU has also agreed to work to make the move permanent.

Joyce also said he approves of Trump's June move to reopen the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, off the New England coast, to commercial fishing.