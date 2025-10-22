Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win at Frankfurt in Champions League; Chelsea and Bayern also win big

Liverpool travelled to Germany on a four-game losing streak that included Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Among its recent setbacks was also a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Rasmus Kristensen gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute but Liverpool leveled nine minutes later through former Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitike, who outsprinted three of his former teammates before firing a low effort under Michael Zetterer.

Ekitike didn’t celebrate but raised up his hands in an apologetic gesture.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté headed in corners within five minutes of each other to give Liverpool a comfortable halftime lead.

Florian Wirtz provided his first Champions league assist in the 66th, setting up Cody Gakpo for a tap-in, and he did it again four minutes later for a low drive from Dominik Szoboszlai low drive from 30 meters out.

Chelsea beat Ajax 5-1, while Bayern topped Club Brugge 4-0.

Scoring streak

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring record in Europe to help Galatasaray to a 3-1 win over Bodø/Glimt.

Osimhen netted two first-half goals to extend his scoring streak in continental competition to seven outings — with nine goals in that period — stretching back to Galatasaray’s Europa League campaign last term.

The Nigeria forward came close to a hat trick on several occasions, notably in the 60th minute when his attempt was parried by Nikita Haikin but Yunus Akgün tucked away the rebound for Galatasaray's third.

Substitute Andreas Helmersen grabbed a consolation for Bodø/Glimt shortly after coming off the bench.

Immediate impact

Substitute Roberto Navarro had an immediate — and stunning impact — as he helped Athletic Bilbao to its first points in this season’s Champions League, with a 3-1 comeback victory over Qarabag.

Navarro was brought on in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1, and gave the hosts the lead five minutes later with a delightful curled finish into the far corner.

Qarabag, which was surprisingly perfect going into the encounter, had taken the lead after just 49 seconds through Leandro Andrade.

But Gorka Guruzeta leveled shortly before halftime and also gave his team a two-goal cushion with full time looming.

