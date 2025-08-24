Little legs, big dreams: More than 100 teams compete in Lithuania's international Corgi race

Thousands of Lithuanians gathered in the capital's largest park on Saturday to watch the events — a solo sprint, a contest for the “mightiest voice," costume challenges, and group racing.

The event culminated Sunday with the so-called World Corgi Meetup, where dogs in Lithuania were connected via a live broadcast with their peers in the United States, Ireland and Poland.

“This is so much fun and great emotion for the entire family, something bright that many people are craving for these days,” said retired teacher Janina Stoniene, who attended the race with her three grandchildren. The children said they admired the costume challenge as dogs were dressed in eye-catching outfits like Batman, a princess or an airplane.

A corgi named Amigo, sporting a factory-themed costume complete with two tiny chimneys and “Fur Factory” lettering, was named the proud winner of that contest. Another called Mango, whose owners are from Lithuania, was the champion of the solo race.