Lions trade disgruntled Montgomery to Texans for Scruggs, 4th- and 7th-round picks, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs along with fourth- and seventh-round picks, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Detroit dealt a veteran running back who wanted more carries for much-needed depth on the offensive line and extra selections in next month's draft.
Montgomery should have a shot to start for the Texans.
