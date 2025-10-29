Lions sign star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to contract extension through 2030

Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and had 7 1/2 sacks in five games last year before he broke his leg. He has six sacks in seven games this season for the Lions (5-2).

Hutchinson currently leads the NFL in pressures generated (48), quarterback hurries (33) and strip-sacks (three) while also tying for the most forced fumbles (four).

