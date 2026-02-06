Lindsey Vonn tests injured left knee in Olympic downhill training, pumps fist after successful run

“Yep,” Vonn told AP when asked if the run went well.

Vonn is skiing at the Milan Cortina Games with a large brace covering her knee. She has been clear since her crash last week in Switzerland that she would go forward despite an injury that many athletes would consider a season- or even a career-ender.

“Nothing makes me happier! No one would have believed I would be here,” Vonn wrote on social media before her run. “But I made it!! I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance. Let’s go get it!!”

The American star had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics in Crans-Montana last Friday. She was airlifted off the course only to post on social media later that day: “My Olympic dream is not over.”

With Thursday’s opening training session canceled due to heavy snowfall, there was one session remaining, on Friday, before Sunday’s downhill.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

