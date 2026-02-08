Lindsey Vonn crashes early in Olympic downhill, taken off the mountain in a helicopter

The race was put on hold as she received treatment. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, held the early lead.

Vonn had family in the stands, including her father, Alan Kildow, who stared down at the ground while his daughter received medical attention.

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years away from the circuit. On a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Her surgery in April 2024 left her feeling so good that she decided to give it a go for another Olympics appearance.

She stunned everyone by being a contender almost immediately. She is leading the World Cup downhill standings and was a gold-medal favorite before her crash in Switzerland last week when she suffered her latest knee injury. In addition to a ruptured ACL, she also had a bone bruise and meniscus damage.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics