X

Lightning crank up power play, rout Bruins 7-1 in Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Sports | Updated 39 minutes ago
Ondrej Palat, Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn scored power-play goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 rout of the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their second-round NHL playoff series

TORONTO (AP) — Ondrej Palat, Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn scored power-play goals Wednesday night to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 rout of the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their second-round NHL playoff series.

Killorn added a second goal and Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, which won for the second straight night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup between Atlantic Division rivals.

Kucherov assisted on all three power-play goals as the Lightning ended an 0-for-16 drought in man-advantage situations that began in Game 1 of Tampa Bay’s first-round victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brad Marchand had his fourth goal of the series for Boston, scoring on the power play at 4:56 of the second period.

But by then, the Bruins trailed 3-0 after yielding goals to Palat and Gourde within a 15-second span of the opening period and Sergachev’s blistering shot that sailed past goalie Jaroslav Halak at 2:14 of the second.

Things really got out of hand when Halak, trailing 4-1, was replaced by 23-year-old Dan Vladar, making his NHL playoff debut.

Point scored on a breakaway and Killorn added his second goal the night before Kucherov built the lead to 7-1 at 3:58 of the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves for the Lightning. Halak stopped 12 of 16 shots before departing midway through the second period.

Notes: Vlader, who dressed as Halak’s backup the previous five games, allowed three goals on 15 shots. ... Tampa Bay finished 3 for 6 on the power-play and is 5 for 26 for the playoffs. ... Torey Krug and David Pastrnak assisted on Marchand’s goal. ... With injured Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh still sidelined, Tampa Bay dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the second straight game.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, not shown, scores the game's first goal during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, not shown, scores the game's first goal during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Patrick Maroon (14) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in front of the net during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Patrick Maroon (14) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in front of the net during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a pad save as Bruins defenceman John Moore (27) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) look on during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a pad save as Bruins defenceman John Moore (27) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) look on during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

An "End Racism" message is displayed before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
An "End Racism" message is displayed before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores on Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores on Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Teammates Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and teammates Alex Killorn (17) and Victor Hedman (77) celebrate a 7-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Teammates Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and teammates Alex Killorn (17) and Victor Hedman (77) celebrate a 7-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.