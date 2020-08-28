Libya's Tripoli- based gov suspends minister after shooting

Tripoli and other territories under the U.N.-supported government saw a series of protests starting last week over deteriorating economic conditions.

Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj had said in televised comments Monday that the protesters did not have a permit for their gathering. He also announced a 24-hour curfew lasting four days to fight the coronavirus, a move that protesters believe was meant to keep them from rallying. Protesters did not turn out on Friday for an announced demonstration amid a high security presence.

Libya has seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with most of the cases in the country’s west. So far, authorities have reported more than 12,629 cases, including 226 deaths, though the actual numbers are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

The pandemic has worsened the economic situation for many in the oil-rich the country, already torn by years of conflict.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country is now split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.