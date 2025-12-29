Leonard scores a career-best 55 points to lead the Clippers past the East-leading Pistons 112-99

Nicolas Batum scored 12 points, while Leonard added 11 rebounds and five steals for Los Angeles, which lost 10 of 11 games before its four-game run.

The veteran Clippers took things to the extreme with three starters in Harden, Batum and Brook Lopez age 36 or over. All five starters were in their 30s, with Kris Dunn (31) and Leonard (34).

Cade Cunningham finished with 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons after being held scoreless in the first half while in foul trouble. Jalen Duren had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey added 11 points for Detroit, which lost back-to-back games for just the second time.

Playing without center Ivica Zubac for the third consecutive game, Los Angeles was all business from the start. The Clippers' first double-digit lead came four minutes into the game at 16-6 on a 3-pointer from Harden.

The Clippers led by as many as 20 points in the first half when Leonard scored 25 points. The Pistons pulled within nine points twice in the third quarter before a 16-5 run gave the Clippers another 20-point lead at 81-61 on a Leonard 3-pointer.

Leonard became the second player in franchise history to score at least 40 points in consecutive games at home, joining Bob McAdoo.

