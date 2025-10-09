Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opener against the Flames

Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers’ regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores his 400th career goal against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores his 400th career goal against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports
8 minutes ago
X

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers' regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek’s cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.

Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Edmonton led 3-2 after two periods.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
13-year-old Lakota student recovering in hospital after being hit by...
2
Burglary crew allegedly targeted Asian-American business owners
3
Farmer’s Collective in Hamilton asks folks to come by: ‘We could use a...
4
Middletown cyberattack: Phone lines, city building Wi-Fi restored
5
West Chester Twp. residents sought to take survey on Beckett Park...