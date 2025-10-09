Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opener against the Flames

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers' regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek’s cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.