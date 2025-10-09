Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opener against the Flames

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers' regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames.
Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek’s cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.
Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.
Edmonton led 3-2 after two periods.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
In Other News
1
13-year-old Lakota student recovering in hospital after being hit by...
2
Burglary crew allegedly targeted Asian-American business owners
3
Farmer’s Collective in Hamilton asks folks to come by: ‘We could use a...
4
Middletown cyberattack: Phone lines, city building Wi-Fi restored
5
West Chester Twp. residents sought to take survey on Beckett Park...