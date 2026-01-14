Left-hander Ranger Suárez and Boston Red Sox agree to $130 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-hander Ranger Suárez and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $130 million, five-year contract
Sports
By RONALD BLUM – AP Baseball Writer
22 minutes ago
Left-hander Ranger Suárez and the Boston Red Sox agreed Wednesday to a $130 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

A 30-year-old who became an All-Star in 2024, Suárez had spent his first eight major league seasons with Philadelphia. He was 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA last year, striking out 151 and walking 38 in 157 1/3 innings. He did not make his season debut until May 4 because of lower back stiffness.

Suárez is 53-37 with a 3.38 ERA in 119 starts and 68 relief appearances.

He joins a rotation projected to include left-hander Garrett Crochet, right-handers Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello along with possibly right-hander Tanner Houck.

He declined a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from the Phillies, who get an additional draft pick after the fourth round this July as compensation.

