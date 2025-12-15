LeBron James hits 2 late free throws, Lakers beat Suns 116-114 after blowing 20-point lead

More importantly, it gave the Lakers a free throw, but James missed it.

On the ensuing possession, James was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Devin Booker with 3.9 seconds left. The 40-year-old James — who finished with 26 points — missed the first free throw but made the final two to give the Lakers a 115-114 lead.

Phoenix's Grayson Allen got up an awkward shot at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.

Jaxson Hayes threw down a powerful dunk over Phoenix's Oso Ighodaro to give the Lakers a 79-77 lead with 2:24 left in the third quarter. It was part of a 24-0 run over an eight-minute span in the third and fourth quarters that ended with a 95-77 advantage.

Lakers center Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds against his former team. Ayton played his first five NBA seasons in Phoenix after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Los Angeles had a season-high 24 offensive rebounds, which helped offset a tough shooting night. Doncic was 7 of 25 from the field, including 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Booker led the Suns with 27 points, returning to the lineup after missing three games with a groin injury. The four-time All-Star made 13 of 16 free throws.

The Suns have lost six of their last nine.

