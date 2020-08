LEADING OFF: No ball in New York; Francona still away

The Indians don’t expect to have Terry Francona on the bench this weekend for a series against Detroit after the manager had a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment Friday. At this point, it’s not known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. Francona has already missed 14 games this season with health issues and recently revealed he’s had numerous surgeries in the past year for the condition.

SIDELINED STRASBURG

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg may need surgery after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand. The 2019 World Series MVP was put on the injured list Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore. After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the right-hander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

BACKSTOP BLUES

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is getting some time off to address lingering vision problems. Perez first experienced the issue Sunday morning and called Royals trainer Nick Kenney. He wound up visiting a specialist on Monday and was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurry vision the rest of the week. Kansas City placed him on the injured list Friday, and Royals manager Mike Matheny said the specialist found “a little pocket of fluid” and “there’s a long, complex name for it” but there is little long-term risk.

