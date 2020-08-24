LEADING OFF: Mets still off, Giants part with Pence

TOUGH CUTS

The Giants have moved on from fan-favorite outfielder Hunter Pence, designating the 37-year-old for assignment Sunday to make space for utility man Daniel Robertson. After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, Pence returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract but hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.

COMING IN HOT

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.27) gets the ball against Cleveland after taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his previous start against Milwaukee. The former Dodgers swingman is thriving in his first year in Minnesota’s rotation. He’ll face Indians right-hander Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.91), who threw his first career complete game against Pittsburgh in his previous outing. The Twins lead the Indians by 1 ½ games in the AL East.

WINNER, WINNER

The AL East-leading Rays have won Blake Snell's last three starts and hope he can deliver another victory against the Blue Jays. Snell (2-0, 3.00) earned the win at Yankee Stadium in his previous start, and the left-hander is 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA in seven starts against Toronto since the start of the 2018 season.

