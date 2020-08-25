LAFC's Carlos Vela has knee injury, likely out a few weeks

LAFC coach Bob Bradley said Tuesday that the reigning MLS MVP has a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament. Bradley gave no timetable for Vela's return, but such injuries typically require a minimum of three weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Vela came up limping on a noncontact play during the second half of LAFC's 2-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on Saturday. It wasn't clear whether the star forward had been injured on an earlier play, but he walked slowly off the field and needed help to return to the locker room.