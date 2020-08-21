LA prosecutor files charges in May explosion that injured 12

Some ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning yellow gear, including melted helmets. The wall of flames shot out the building and burned seats inside a fire truck across the street.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The devastating Boyd Street fire — smoke from which could be seen for miles — prompted the city's fire chief, Ralph Terrazas, to order inspections of locations that house hazardous materials. The city attorney's charges — which were also filed against other building owners and operators in the area of the fire — came after those increased inspections.

“The fire and explosion that ripped through the Boyd Street property caused our firefighters great suffering — and came perilously close to costing their lives. We’ll do everything we can to hold the owners and operators of buildings and businesses responsible for complying with our fire and safety codes,” Feuer said in a statement. “The public is counting on us to protect them from a potential catastrophe.”