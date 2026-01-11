Kristoffersen leads World Cup slalom and would be 6th different winner in 6 races

He was 0.28 seconds ahead of United States-born McGrath with breakout Finland prospect Eduard Hallberg a further one-hundredth back.

Most highest-ranked skiers got the advantage of starting in the first sunshine of the weekend at Adelboden on a minus-5 Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) day. However, the light tends to fade fast when the leaders race for a second time around 2 p.m.

Racers placed around 10th, within 0.70 of Kristoffersen, should be well positioned to attack in the second run.

World champion Loïc Meillard was 0.38 back in fifth, one spot ahead of Olympic champion Clément Noël, who won Wednesday in Italy at Madonna di Campiglio.

World Cup slalom standings leader Timon Haugan failed to finish by straddling a gate on the steep final section, with Noël poised to take advantage.

Another packed finish-area crowd at Adelboden observed a minute’s silence before racing for the victims of the fatal fire in a bar in nearby Crans-Montana on New Year’s Day. Crans-Montana hosts men’s and women’s World Cup races in three weeks.

At the Milan Cortina Olympics, the men's slalom is Feb. 16 at Bormio.

