Kosovo president urges a quick snap vote after dissolving parliament to avoid further instability

“Precisely because the geopolitical situation is that complex, it is important to finish this electoral process which is coming up,” Osmani said. “It is very hard now to imagine what will happen next.”

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a 1998-99 war, hosts a U.S. military base as part of a NATO-led peacekeeping mission. The war ended after NATO bombed Serbia for 78 days. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s split and tensions have simmered ever since. Belgrade has had the support of Russia and China. Unresolved relations with Serbia have blocked Kosovo’s attempts to become a candidate country for EU membership.

Osmani dissolved Parliament on Friday after lawmakers failed to elect her successor by a midnight Thursday deadline due to a lack of a quorum in the 120-member assembly.

Osmani is yet to schedule the early vote, which would be the third ballot in Kosovo in just over a year. An election in February 2025 resulted in no clear majority and an almost yearlong political deadlock that forced a snap vote in December 2025.

“It is a difficult time for the country, which I hope our institutions and all of our citizens will overcome with maturity and with dignity," Osmani, who took office in 2021, said. She expressed hope “we will once again show that our electoral democracy is strong.”

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s ruling Vetevendosje, or Self-Determination, party swept the early vote in December and made an alliance with ethnic minority groups to form a new government in February.

The party has asked the Constitutional Court to temporarily suspend the deadline for the election of Kosovo's next president. Kurti has criticized Osmani’s decision to dissolve Parliament as “unconstitutional.”

It was not immediately clear when the court will rule.

Asked about potential security risks in Kosovo and wider in the volatile Balkans, Osmani said “there is always a risk, so we need to be very careful."

Kosovo is “constantly in full cooperation with our U.S. partners and with other European partners and other partners in the Middle East,” said Osmani, who has joined U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza.

“I don’t think there is a reason to panic at this point in time, but we’re undertaking every single measure to make sure that if someone ever thinks of that (attacks on Kosovo) that it is absolutely prevented.”

__

Jovana Gec contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.